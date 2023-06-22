Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells 2,358 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 953,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coursera alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $371,560.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 44,716 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $583,543.80.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shravan Goli sold 46,482 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $536,867.10.

On Monday, May 15th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $336,280.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $20,306.25.

On Friday, April 28th, Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $488,400.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $315,560.00.

Coursera Stock Down 0.6 %

COUR stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 30.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.20%. On average, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Institutional Trading of Coursera

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera during the fourth quarter worth about $137,598,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Coursera by 207.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 918,943 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Coursera by 3.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,914,000 after acquiring an additional 635,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Coursera by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 660,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 545,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Coursera by 79.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,042,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 462,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.