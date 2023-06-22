Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 346,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,349.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total value of $33,800.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $42,600.00.

Danimer Scientific Stock Down 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $5.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 31.32% and a negative net margin of 377.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after buying an additional 1,239,518 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after buying an additional 426,517 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 337.4% during the 4th quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 3,565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,798,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after buying an additional 98,375 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

