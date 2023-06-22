Insider Buying: AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB) Insider Purchases A$30,000.00 in Stock

AUB Group Limited (ASX:AUB – Get Rating) insider Robin Low bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$24.00 ($16.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,547.95).

AUB Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.93.

About AUB Group

AUB Group Limited engages in the insurance broking and underwriting businesses in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides insurance broking and advisory services primarily to SME clients; distributes ancillary products; and designs, distributes, and manages insurance products on behalf of licensed insurance companies.

