E. Gray Payne Sells 1,000 Shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) Director E. Gray Payne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $16,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BKTI stock opened at $16.29 on Thursday. BK Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BK Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in BK Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BK Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in BK Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares in the last quarter.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

