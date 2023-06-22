Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) insider James C. Zelter sold 300 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $23,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,800,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,506,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:APO opened at $76.41 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is -71.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.25.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

