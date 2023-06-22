Roberton James Stevenson Sells 217 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $20,096.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,329 shares in the company, valued at $678,738.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roberton James Stevenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 31st, Roberton James Stevenson sold 110 shares of Addus HomeCare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $11,378.40.

Addus HomeCare Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $91.37 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $251.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after purchasing an additional 130,469 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,556,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,782,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

