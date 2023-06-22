Heidi Cormack Sells 2,344 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) SVP Heidi Cormack sold 2,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $34,620.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,765 shares in the company, valued at $941,809.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Heidi Cormack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Heidi Cormack sold 4,688 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $65,491.36.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $417.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.88. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $26.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $180.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in NETGEAR by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NETGEAR by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NETGEAR by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NETGEAR by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Featured Stories

