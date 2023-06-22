Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) Insider Peter Murray Acquires 22,450 Shares

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Get Rating) insider Peter Murray purchased 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,062.50 ($19,220.89).

Imperial Pacific Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Imperial Pacific Company Profile

Imperial Pacific Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it operates as an investment and financial services company in Australia. It is involved in the portfolio management of London City Equities Limited, as well as nominee shareholding activities. The company was formerly known as Belmont Holdings Limited and changed its name to Imperial Pacific Limited in 2011.

