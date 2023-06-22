Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC) Insider Peter Murray Acquires 22,450 Shares

Imperial Pacific Limited (ASX:IPC – Get Rating) insider Peter Murray purchased 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,062.50 ($19,220.89).
Imperial Pacific Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Imperial Pacific Company Profile
Further Reading
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Pacific
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.