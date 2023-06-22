Insider Buying: Marvel Gold Limited (ASX:MVL) Insider Acquires 2,142,883 Shares of Stock

Marvel Gold Limited (ASX:MVL – Get Rating) insider Stephen Dennis acquired 2,142,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,571.71 ($16,145.01).

Marvel Gold Limited engages in the development and exploration of gold projects. The company holds 70% interest in the Tabakorole gold project, which consists of 10 tenements covering an area of 830 square kilometers located in southern Mali. It also holds interest in the Yanfolila project and Kolondieba gold projects located in southern Mali.

