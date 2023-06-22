Paul Ohls Sells 1,780 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CRO Paul Ohls sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $25,916.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 731,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.79, a PEG ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.96. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

CXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. 33.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.