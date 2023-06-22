Greg Pyszczymuka Buys 12,000 Shares of Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Stock

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) insider Greg Pyszczymuka purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.87 per share, with a total value of $22,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,935 shares in the company, valued at $41,018.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $1.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.38.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.73 million during the quarter. Aytu BioPharma had a negative net margin of 33.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Aytu BioPharma, Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aytu BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,140,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 393,262 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aytu BioPharma by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,189,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 780,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Aytu BioPharma by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 309,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Aytu BioPharma by 257.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Aytu BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioPharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates into two segments Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment consisting of prescription pharmaceutical products sold through third party wholesalers.

Featured Articles

