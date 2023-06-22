Insider Buying: Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) Insider Purchases 60,000 Shares of Stock

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.33 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,500.00 ($13,356.16).

Alexander (Sandy) Beard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Alexander (Sandy) Beard bought 9,296 shares of Hancock & Gore stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,881.76 ($1,973.81).

On Monday, May 29th, Alexander (Sandy) Beard bought 79,518 shares of Hancock & Gore stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,855.40 ($16,339.32).

On Thursday, May 25th, Alexander (Sandy) Beard bought 52,032 shares of Hancock & Gore stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,129.92 ($11,047.89).

Hancock & Gore Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 57.44 and a quick ratio of 24.95.

Hancock & Gore Cuts Dividend

About Hancock & Gore

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, May 28th. Hancock & Gore’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities; and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees through holding equity stakes, including directorship capabilities, facilitation of management services, and secondment of personnel.

