Martin Holland Acquires 400,000 Shares of Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) Stock

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBEGet Rating) insider Martin Holland bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$30,400.00 ($20,821.92).

Martin Holland also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 18th, Martin Holland bought 200,000 shares of Cobre stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$17,400.00 ($11,917.81).
  • On Tuesday, March 28th, Martin Holland acquired 700,000 shares of Cobre stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$71,400.00 ($48,904.11).

Cobre Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45.

About Cobre

Cobre Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Perrinvale project covering an area of approximately 381 square kilometers of the Panhandle and Illaara Greenstone Belts in Western Australia; and an option to earn up to 80% interests in the Sandiman tenement covering an area of approximately 202 square kilometers located in Gascoyne Province, Australia.

