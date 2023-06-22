Martin Holland Acquires 400,000 Shares of Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) Stock

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE – Get Rating) insider Martin Holland bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$30,400.00 ($20,821.92).
Martin Holland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 18th, Martin Holland bought 200,000 shares of Cobre stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$17,400.00 ($11,917.81).
- On Tuesday, March 28th, Martin Holland acquired 700,000 shares of Cobre stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$71,400.00 ($48,904.11).
Cobre Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.45.
About Cobre
Cobre Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Perrinvale project covering an area of approximately 381 square kilometers of the Panhandle and Illaara Greenstone Belts in Western Australia; and an option to earn up to 80% interests in the Sandiman tenement covering an area of approximately 202 square kilometers located in Gascoyne Province, Australia.
See Also
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Cobre
Receive News & Ratings for Cobre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.