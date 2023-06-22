TL Private Wealth Lowers Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TL Private Wealth cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,554 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $651,913,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5,464.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,580,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,211,000 after buying an additional 1,552,015 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $437.11 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

