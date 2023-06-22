CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New $38,000 Investment in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,106,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 975,236 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Get PowerFleet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

PowerFleet Stock Down 0.9 %

PWFL stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a market cap of $116.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. PowerFleet had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About PowerFleet

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PowerFleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerFleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.