CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Makes New Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Marriott International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total value of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,984 shares of company stock worth $3,346,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $176.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.01 and a 52 week high of $183.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 272.54% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

