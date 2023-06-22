Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 169 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.15.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 9,091 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.35, for a total value of $2,066,838.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,318.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $220.46 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.10.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

