The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 3,009 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.65, for a total value of $462,332.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Brase sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.86, for a total transaction of $1,488,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,876,246. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.42.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $152.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $122.42 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

