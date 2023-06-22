Wedmont Private Capital Decreases Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Wedmont Private Capital reduced its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Etsy were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Etsy from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $94.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.99. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.46 and a one year high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $2,218,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,396 shares of company stock valued at $10,979,929. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

