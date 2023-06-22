The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948,708 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $36.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.57.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

