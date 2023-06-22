Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 62 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. KGI Securities raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $605.80 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $644.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $564.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $509.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

