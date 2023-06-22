Wedmont Private Capital Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in AutoZone by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total value of $3,653,716.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dennis W. Leriche sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,573.04, for a total transaction of $3,653,716.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,964 shares of company stock valued at $19,647,954. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of AutoZone from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,640.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,716.00.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,446.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,563.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,487.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,013.28 and a 1-year high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $29.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.