Wedmont Private Capital Has $392,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,063 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intel were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock opened at $32.90 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $137.23 billion, a PE ratio of -48.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

