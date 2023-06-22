Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Textron were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $66.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

