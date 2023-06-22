Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Garmin were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Garmin by 213.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after buying an additional 1,702,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,641,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after buying an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,798,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $545,971,000 after buying an additional 355,087 shares during the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $104.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.74. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $108.32.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.40%.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GRMN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

