Wedmont Private Capital Sells 969 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after purchasing an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,383,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,690,326,000 after purchasing an additional 91,775 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total transaction of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $323.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $305.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.75. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $333.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

