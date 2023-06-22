Wedmont Private Capital Has $433,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,802 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $39.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

