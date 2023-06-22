KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Large Volume Increase

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 166,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 228,649 shares.The stock last traded at $36.94 and had previously closed at $37.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Institutional Trading of KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The bank reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About KB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.