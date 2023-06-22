SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 375,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 503,096 shares.The stock last traded at $53.52 and had previously closed at $54.15.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after purchasing an additional 651,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,220,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,001,000 after purchasing an additional 305,788 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,111,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,358,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

