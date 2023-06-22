Forafric Global (NASDAQ:AFRI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.69 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 2,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 17,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Forafric Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFRI. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Forafric Global by 1,543.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Forafric Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Forafric Global Company Profile

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.