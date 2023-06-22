Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) rose 7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.90 and last traded at $127.77. Approximately 435,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,195,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.77.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $540,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 617,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,784,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth about $4,504,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

