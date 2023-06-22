ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 13,569 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 17,552 shares.The stock last traded at $25.54 and had previously closed at $25.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IMOS. TheStreet lowered ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $935.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES ( NASDAQ:IMOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.44 million for the quarter. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.12%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.5007 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 13.6%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s payout ratio is 106.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMOS. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

Featured Stories

