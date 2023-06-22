Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 30,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 37,133 shares.The stock last traded at $31.04 and had previously closed at $31.71.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDN. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,157,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 851,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,370,000 after acquiring an additional 660,823 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 24,048 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

