CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 755,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 902,476 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $10.24.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.
The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
