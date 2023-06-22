CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 755,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 902,476 shares.The stock last traded at $11.18 and had previously closed at $10.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

CureVac Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

CureVac Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 47.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in CureVac by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CureVac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Articles

