Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,269,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 3,805,757 shares.The stock last traded at $17.49 and had previously closed at $17.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.1768 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
