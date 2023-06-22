Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 849,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 880,520 shares.The stock last traded at $21.14 and had previously closed at $22.31.
Several analysts recently commented on ABCM shares. Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69.
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
