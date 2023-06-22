Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 849,651 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 880,520 shares.The stock last traded at $21.14 and had previously closed at $22.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ABCM shares. Bank of America raised Abcam from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Abcam from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Abcam Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abcam

Abcam Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 3,392.1% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 17,460,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,687,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 145.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,505,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,268,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 1,910.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,516,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,012 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abcam by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,090,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. The company's principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

