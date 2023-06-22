Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 280,789 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the previous session’s volume of 120,495 shares.The stock last traded at $51.56 and had previously closed at $49.42.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Disc Medicine Opco from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.58.

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, equities research analysts expect that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth $68,855,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at $9,945,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at $4,843,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine Opco during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine Opco Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company builds a portfolio of fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

