Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,796,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 207% from the previous session’s volume of 1,235,866 shares.The stock last traded at $63.00 and had previously closed at $57.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Lumentum Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after buying an additional 405,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,938,000 after buying an additional 29,836 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,612,000 after buying an additional 52,269 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 870,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,391,000 after buying an additional 20,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 209,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

