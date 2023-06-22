iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $22.18

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.18, but opened at $21.41. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $21.24, with a volume of 7,192,838 shares traded.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

