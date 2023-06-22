Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Shares Gap Down to $13.04

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $12.60. Gates Industrial shares last traded at $12.77, with a volume of 280,638 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.35.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $897.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.10 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $545,029,827.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 47,809,634 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $545,029,827.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,597.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 50,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.57 per share, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,130 shares in the company, valued at $822,974.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

