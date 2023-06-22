Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Down to $6.62

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.40. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 2,343 shares trading hands.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 21.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
