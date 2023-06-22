Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 507 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 58,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL stock opened at $135.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $104.76 and a 12-month high of $138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.09.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

