Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Down to $4.51

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.51, but opened at $4.36. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1,045,582 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Harmony Gold Mining

About Harmony Gold Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $553,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $585,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

