PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Down to $4.68

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.51. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 102,020 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MYPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $626.06 million, a PE ratio of 237.12 and a beta of 0.37.

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $80.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,133.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Agena sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 117,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,133.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

