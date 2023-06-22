Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $18.45

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.45, but opened at $17.80. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 2,414 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CALT. HC Wainwright began coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $535.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.05 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 43.26% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. Research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

