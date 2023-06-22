HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Shares Gap Down to $4.03

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.03, but opened at $3.87. HUYA shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 768,706 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their target price on HUYA from $3.80 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HUYA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.28.

HUYA Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $283.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUYA. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 2,307.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 142.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,759,000. Strategic Vision Investment Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at $4,538,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the first quarter valued at $4,177,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

