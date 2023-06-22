HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Shares Gap Down to $16.74

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.74, but opened at $16.11. HilleVax shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 16,642 shares traded.

HilleVax Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $653.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.00 and a quick ratio of 14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. Analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About HilleVax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLVX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

