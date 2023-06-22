MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Down to $12.32

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.32, but opened at $11.85. MAG Silver shares last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 430,702 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAG shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 670,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.