Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,078 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,082 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $136.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

