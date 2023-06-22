Dfpg Investments LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 920,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,911,000 after buying an additional 180,826 shares during the period. DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Flagstone Financial Management purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,645,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

